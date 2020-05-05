|
|
Charlotte M. Ronske
Charlotte M. Ronske (nee Kodanko), 83, of Elkhart, IN, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family members.
Charlotte was born to Charles and Hertha Kodanko (nee Reising) in Ephraim, WI before moving to Elkhart, IN in February 1977.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth.
She is survived by her children, Cal Ronske, Lisa Ippolito and Steve (Hope) Ronske; 7 grandchildren, Jim, Nicole, Aric, Leah, Stephanie, Peyton and Derek and 8 great grandchildren; and brothers, Dick (Joan) Kodanko, Karl (Georgiann) Kodanko and Paul (Sally) Kodanko.
Charlotte was a parishioner at St. Thomas Church in Elkhart, IN. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Charlotte and her husband owned the Turnpike Motel in Elkhart for 18 years. Charlotte enjoyed playing Mahjong. Most of all she loved taking care of her family.
A Memorial Service will be held in Elkhart, IN and Door County Wisconsin once family and friends can all get together. Burial will be in St. Rosalia's Cemetery in Door County, WI at a later date. Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN are assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 5 to May 9, 2020