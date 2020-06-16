Charlotte Ronske
Charlotte Ronske burial in Sister Lakes, WI.
A Graveside Service for Charlotte will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Rosalias Cemetery in Sister Bay, WI with Fr. Bob Burnell officiating. Billings Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Charlotte Ronske burial in Sister Lakes, WI.
A Graveside Service for Charlotte will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Rosalias Cemetery in Sister Bay, WI with Fr. Bob Burnell officiating. Billings Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.