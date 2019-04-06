|
Christina "Chris" L. Gaeth
Egg Harbor - Christina "Chris" L. Gaeth, 71, of Egg Harbor, passed away suddenly, November 17, 2018.
She was born July 30, 1947 in Covington, KY, the daughter of the late William and Virginia (Hansel) Graue. Chris received her BA in Finance from the University of Western Kentucky. She worked from Wall Street to Baxter's in Chicago, managed a credit union in Chicago, IL and worked with her husband, Dale at the Union League Railway Supply Association which she enjoyed most.
In 1987, she married Loren "Dale" Gaeth in Chicago. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2000.
She was a strong, vibrant, outgoing, intelligent and classy woman. She was member the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club and served as Commodore, Door County Medical Center Auxiliary serving as a two term President also. Chris enjoyed playing cards, a good cocktail, golfing, and trips to the casinos.
Chris is survived by her two brothers, James (Susan) Graue of Chicago, IL, William (Mary Ann) Graue of Ohio; dear friend, Pat Fuller of Egg Harbor; nieces and nephews; and her many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Margaret (Roy) Burress.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be made in her memory for DOOR CANcer, Inc.
Huehns Funeral Home is assisting the Gaeth family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Chris may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019