Cleida Jeanne (Johnson) Galligan
Cleida Jeanne (Johnson) Galligan

Sturgeon Bay - Cleida Jeanne (Johnson) Galligan, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on April 25, 2020.

A celebration of Cleida's life will be held at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the church on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of service.

Following Covid guidelines, masks will be required, social distancing will be observed and service attendance will be limited to 50 people.

Memorials may be given in her honor for the Door County Maritime Museum or the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Galligan family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Cleida may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Door County Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
