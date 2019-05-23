|
Clifford G. Ehlers, PhD
Town of Egg Harbor - Clifford G. Ehlers, PhD, 90, of the Town of Egg Harbor, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Cliff was born October 31, 1928 to Edward and Rose (Thorn) Ehlers of rural Sturgeon Bay. He graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1946. After working on the family farm for two years, Cliff departed for the University Wisconsin - River Falls, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education in 1952. He then attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison, and in 1957, earned a PhD in Plant Pathology. Cliff was an associate professor in the University's Plant Pathology department before returning home to serve as the Door County Horticultural Agent for the University of Wisconsin Extension Service for 27 years. Upon retiring in 1989, Cliff was recognized by the University and the UW Board of Regents with the conferral of emeritus status. He and his wife Mary and their family continued to own and operate a 50-acre cherry and apple farm for many years after his retirement.
Cliff married Mary Ann Kroll in 1958, and together they raised six children. An active member of the community, Cliff served on the Sevastopol school board from 1965 to 1980, where he held the roles of board member, treasurer and board president. He was the district's representative on the CESA Board of Control for several years. He served on the board of the Sunshine House, was both member and president of the Egg Harbor Lions Club, and acted in several roles (church trustee, council president and treasurer) for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Egg Harbor (now Stella Maris Parish - Egg Harbor site). Cliff was an avid Badger and Brewer fan and was passionate about public education. He loved spending time with his family, watching a good ball game, listening to a polka, and enjoying a Manhattan or a glass of blackberry brandy.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann. He is further survived by their children [and grandchildren], Steve (Lori) Ehlers [Brittney, Marissa, Trent, and Shannon], Scott (Beth) Ehlers [Brynn (Kyle) Jaschen, Erik (Sara), and Nolan], Linda (Bill) Kelsey [David, Michael, Andrew, and Maryn], Laurie Ehlers, Kyle (Nicole) Ehlers, and Keri (Adam) Thompson [Evan and Liam].
Cliff is also survived by his brother, Frances; sister-in-law, Bea Ehlers; siblings-in-law, Bob (Gladys) Kroll, Tom (Betty) Kroll, Sue Kroll, Bill (Carol) Kroll, and Chuck Kroll; and many nieces, nephews; and friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Rose Ehlers; siblings, Lucille (Ernest) Stoeger, Edwin (Mae) Ehlers, Leroy (Erma) Ehlers, Bernice Ehlers, and Clarence Ehlers; parents-in-law, Al and Marie Kroll; brother-in-law, Dick Kroll; and sister-in-law, Julie Kroll.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, with a parish wake service to be held at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Stella Maris Parish - Egg Harbor site, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Cliff will be laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
"Our family would like to extend sincere thanks to Dr. Richard Hogan and his staff for years of compassionate care. We would also like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Door County Medical Center, and the incredible staff at Unity Hospice for their attentive care."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Hospice.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 23 to May 25, 2019