Craig Daniel Franke
Craig Daniel Franke

Fish Creek - After a long struggle with multiple health problems, Craig Daniel Franke, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Carrie Franke; sister-in-law, Chrissy Bergwin; brother, Paul Franke; and many friends and family.

In honor of Craig's wishes, private services will be held. A get-together to celebrate his life will be announced when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Cards and memories may be sent to Carrie Franke at 8840 County Highway F, Fish Creek, WI 54212.

Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Franke family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Craig may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Door County Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
