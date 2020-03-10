|
|
Cynthia Oliver
Sister Bay - Cynthia Oliver passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay, Wisconsin.
Cynthia was born on May 28, 1938, in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of the late Oliver Penn Crose and Anne Nicklin Crose (née Nicklin). She was the second child of three children, sister, Rita Sullivan and brother, Robert Crose. Cynthia married Gerald Gersey and had three sons, Brad, Christopher, and Douglas. The marriage ended after 23 years.
Cynthia grew up in Wilmette, Illinois, and graduated from Marywood High School in Evanston, IL. She attended the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and received a bachelor's degree in 1960. She and her family settled in the suburban Chicago area. In 1999, she left Chicago and went on a post-retirement adventure traveling the country for the next several years. She thrilled at the prospect of visiting both friends and family, and even performed extended home watching for traveling friends during this time.
After traveling extensively, Cynthia found herself in Door County, Wisconsin, and fell in love with the land, people, and culture. In 2006, she settled in Sister Bay and made it her permanent home. Cynthia was a lifelong artist who loved crafting and poetry. One of the highlights of her art career was the art show titled Cynthia's Electric Art at the Unitarian Universalist Gallery in 2012.
Cynthia was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Sister Bay. She loved to socialize with many local friends and acquaintances. In her later years, she moved to Scandia Village.
In her final days, Cynthia was surrounded by loving, supportive friends and staff at Scandia Village.
Cynthia is survived by her eldest son, Brad, his wife, Linda, and their children, Julie and Katy and her middle son, Christopher, and his wife, Britt, and their children, Ryan and Matthew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother; and youngest son, Douglas.
In honor of her wishes, a memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in the spring. In lieu of flowers, Cynthia asked that donations be made to the Unitarian Universal Church.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the loving people at Scandia Village for all the specialized and personal care given to Cynthia - especially during her final days.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Cynthia may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020