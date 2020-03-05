|
|
Dale Sinkler
Green Bay - Dale D. Sinkler, 74, formerly of Door County, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, due to complications of ALS. He was born on June 25, 1945, in Cooperstown to the late Earl and Lillian (Melnarik) Sinkler. On Oct. 22, 1966, he married Karen Poehler at Corpus Christi in Sturgeon Bay. Dale retired from Bay Ship and operated multiple businesses in the Sturgeon Bay area over the years. He had a calm, outgoing personality and made friends everywhere he went. Dale will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dale is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Shelly (Dale) Lindner and Kelly (Samuel) Kinard; four grandchildren, Aaron, Peyton and Sammie Kinard, and Samantha Lindner; five siblings, JoAnn (Marc) Vogel, Lee (Betty) Sinkler, Judy (Greg) Gallenberger, Lynn (Wayne) Wians and Dawn (Chuck) Nuthals; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Sinkler, Sherry Poehler, Kathy (Dale) Rass, Linda (Butch) Georgenson and John Poehler; and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by three siblings, Allen Sinkler, John Sinkler and Patricia Wisnicky; parents-in-law, Ed and Irene Poehler; and a brother-in-law, Frank Poehler.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Dale's family would like to thank the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020