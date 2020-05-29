Darrell F. Lettie
Sister Bay - Darrell Floyd Lettie, 67, of Sister Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born May 6, 1953 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Floyd Wesley and Helen Ellen (Tanck) Lettie. Darrell graduated from Gibraltar High School with the Class of 1971. He worked for PBI from 1970 until it closed in 1996. He started working at Action Election as electrician from 1997 to 2020. On September 15, 1978, he married Sherry Ann Strege in Sturgeon Bay. He was a member of Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Ellison Bay. Darrell enjoyed hunting, helping community members, vacationing in warm areas, and spending time with his beloved family and friends.
Darrell will be missed by his loving wife of 41 years, Sherry; children, Leah (Norbert) Gieseler-Hantke, Darcie Lettie, Nicholas (Angela) Lettie, and Devon (Tahisha) Lettie; grandchildren, Gabriel Lettie, Ian, Anthony, and Annelise Casanas, Caitlin, Nolan, and Connor Gieseler, Payton, Nevaeh, and Justice Lettie, Kaden, Dakota, and Denver Lettie; brothers and sister, Joanne (Dwaine) Peil, Donald (Debbie) Lettie, and Douglas (Margie) Lettie; father-in-law, Robert Strege; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike (Maria) Strege, Becky (Henry) Pelletier, Pamela Gursky, Robert Strege, and Beth (Patrick) Coddington; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Helen Lettie; mother-in-law, Anna Strege, brother-in-law, Frank Gursky; and sister-in-law, Shirley Strege.
An outdoor funeral service to honor Darrell's life will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at HUEHNS Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Honig of Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held outside the funeral home, either by walk-up or drive-by, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Judy Pluff, the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove EMTs, and the Door County Sheriff's Department for their care compassion shown to Darrell and his family.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Lettie family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Darrell may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 29 to Jun. 6, 2020.