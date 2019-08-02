Services
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Darrell I. von Berg

Town of Sevastopol - Darrell I. von Berg, 88, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with visitation at Huehns Funeral Home, both in Sturgeon Bay. Entombment at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. Complete service information may be viewed through Darrell's tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019
