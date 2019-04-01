|
David H. Browne
Kewaunee - David H. Browne, 71, Kewaunee, went to be with Jesus on March 29, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born into a loving family on June 17, 1947. He spent his childhood on the County Farm. He attended Kewaunee High School and in his senior year he joined the US Navy where he served two years over seas and six years in the reserves. After the service he married Mary Ann Schlies at St. Lawrence Church in Stangleville on Jan. 18, 1969.
In 1972 he found his life long job at Bay Shipbuilding as a machinist and later became their tug boat captain. He enjoyed being mentored by Bill Lindal and "going to and from a job" with his side kick Dick Wilke.
He was an original member of the Muskrat City Sportsmans Club, a member of the Carlton Legion, an avid hunter, enjoying family vacations, and getting away with special friends Kitty and Michele to Arkansas, Iowa and Missouri. He enjoyed living on the Kewaunee River, pontooning with friends, and helping his boys with their business.
David is survived by his wife Mary Ann of 50 years, son Scott (Pam) and their children Kadin, Airman 1st Class Colton and Kembra; daughter Melissa and fiance' Tim VanGoethem and their daughter Isabella; son Ted (Candi) and their children Austin (Meagan), Lawrence and Olivia; three sisters Betty Everson, June (Bob) Taicher and Edith Rabenhorst; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Kathryn Browne, four brothers Don, Bill, Harold and Larry Johnson
Family and friends will gather at Grace Lutheran Church, N5798 Hwy 42, Kewaunee, Thurs. April 4, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. Gary Stangland Officiating.
The family would like to thank all who came to share memories and friendship with David. We also want to thank all our angels that helped and supported us. Aurora Medical and Surgical Unit, Algoma Long Term Care (and his roommate Bob Schley) and Unity Hospice for walking with David on his journey. We have been truly blessed.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Door County Advocate from Apr. 1 to Apr. 6, 2019