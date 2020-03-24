|
|
David J. Murphy
1926-2020
David J. Murphy was born on November 19, 1926, in Jackson, MI.
He died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Lois Murphy (née Chambers); his cherished sister, Ruth MacPhee (née Murphy); sister-in-law, Nancy Murphy; his loving children, Meg (Fred) Fedorowicz, Elizabeth Murphy, Janis (Michael) Siegel, Mary Lou (Gerry) Feick, James (Elaine) Murphy, and John Murphy; his grandchildren, Anya Fedorowicz , Elizabeth (Steve) Layman, Rosemary Fedorowicz, Justin, Brian and Carla Gruby, Rachel (Jordan) Friedman, Robert and Zachary (Logan) Siegel, Hannah (Derrick) Hermann, and Zoe, Aidan and Brendan Murphy; his great grandchildren, Sophie and Ruby Friedman and Ksenia Hermann; and his many dear nieces and nephews.
David grew up in a suburb of Detroit called Royal Oak, MI. He supported his family during the Great Depression by working at Buttons Floor Sanding Co. after his father, James, died at a young age. After graduating from high school, he was drafted into the US Army during World War II, and served in the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war, he attended Wayne State University in Detroit on the GI Bill, which is where he met his wife Lois. David graduated with a degree in civil engineering and went on to become vice president of RE Dailey Construction Co.
David and Lois would move to Libertyville, IL. There, he continued his role as vice president at Inland Robbins Construction Co. and Power Construction Co., until he retired to Sturgeon Bay, WI, where he helped design his dream home on the shores of Lake Michigan. He spent his retirement with Lois always at his side, sailing, playing bridge, being in nature, and playing the drums and percussion in community bands. He remained active in his church and volunteered in his community. He was especially proud of his volunteer of the year award for tutoring Sturgeon Bay children in math. Hosting his sons, daughters, and grandchildren at the lakehouse brought him tremendous joy. David and Lois later moved to Pleasant Prairie, WI, to be closer with his family. In his final years he was cared for by the loving and devoted staff at The Addison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and James Murphy; his brother, Tom Murphy; and brother-in-law, William MacPhee.
In consideration of the current situation, a memorial will be held at a safe and later date in his beloved Sturgeon Bay. In honor of his memory, please consider donating to the Miller Art Museum (https://millerartmuseum.org/) or the Peninsula Symphonic Band (https://peninsulasymphonicband.org/support/). Condolences may be given at https://www.prokofuneralhome.com/
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign David's Online Memorial Book at:
www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2020