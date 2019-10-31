|
David J. Whipple
Montello - David J. Whipple, age 75 of Montello, passed away following a brief illness on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. He was born on March 21, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, WI to John and Clara (Oberer) Whipple. David spent most of his working career as a truck driver. He enjoyed watching old black and white movies and spending time with his beloved cat, Cookie. David was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Packwaukee.
Survivors include two nephews, John Arnold and Marlin (Julie) Paffenroth; one niece, Kim (Frank) Trotter; many other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Paffenroth and an infant sister.
According to David's wishes no formal service will be held. A private family inurnment service will be held at Underhill Cemetery, Town of Packwaukee with Rev. Larry Sheppard officiating. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019