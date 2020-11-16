1/1
Delbert Eugene Brandley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Eugene Brandley

Brussels - Delbert Eugene Brandley, 68, of Brussels, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.

He was born March 22, 1952 in Sterling, Kansas, son of the late Gorman Duri and Theda Ellen (Elliott) Brandley. He grew up in Sterling, KS. He was affiliated with the Methodist faith. Del graduated from Sterling High School with the Class of 1970 before attending Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. First, he obtained his bachelor's degree in physics before continuing his education to later receive a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. With his degree, Del began his career at Honeywell International as an electrical engineer. He switched companies after seven years and worked at JC Air before returning to Honeywell until his retirement in 2011. Del had an innovative mind and was able to obtain four patents, which could've been five, had the government not intercepted one to use for military purposes. He was a very generous and caring man; he initiated the Delbert E. Brandley Foundation and donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Feeding America, Public TV and Radio, Drumm Farm Center for Children, Living Water International, the ALS Association, and many more. While working at Honeywell he met the love of his life, Lynn Hails. They began their life together in 1993 later retiring to Door County, Wisconsin. Del enjoyed golfing, working with RF, investments, and joining his buddies for yearly motorcycle trips. Although he was a well-established hardworking man, he relished time spent with his grandchildren.

Del's memory will live on in the hearts of his soulmate, Lynn Hails; step-sons, Charles (Christine) Hails of Gardner, Kansas and Joshua (Andria) Hails of Belton, Missouri; grandchildren, Aaron, Katelyn, and Easton Hails; siblings, Michael Duri (Okhee) Brandley, twin sister Linda Ellen (Richard) Kelly, and Teresa Elaine (Greg) Fiorentino.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gorman and Theda Brandley.

Del will be laid to rest with his parents in the Matfield Green Cemetery in Matfield, Kansas. In honor of Del, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Kansas State University Delbert E. Brandley Electrical Engineer Scholarship Fund.

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting Del's family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Del may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved