Delores "Dee Dee" Monfils
Sturgeon Bay - Delores "Dee Dee" Delia Monfils, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord, Friday evening, April 26, 2019 at Door County Medical Center.
She was born on New Year's Eve in 1929 in the Town of Nasewaupee, the daughter of Conrad and Esther (Gunderson) Ditewig. Delores attended Morning Star School in the Town of Nasewaupee. She was united in marriage to Bernard Eli Monfils on January 25, 1947 in the city of Sturgeon Bay. They were blessed with over 21 years of marriage. Bernard passed away March 16, 1968.
Delores worked as a CNA at Door County Memorial Hospital in Sturgeon Bay for 21 years. She picked apples for Peterson Orchard seasonally and also worked in the cherry factory of M. W. Miller.
She was a longtime member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Delores enjoyed sewing and reading about Norway and also romantic fiction. She especially liked going to garage sales and was never one to leave a sale empty-handed. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Delores' love will live on in the hearts of her daughter, Linda (Jim) Brauer of the Town of Sevastopol; four grandchildren, Lori (Scott) Muench of De Pere, Polly Schink of Sturgeon Bay, Greg Brauer of Sturgeon Bay, and Kelly (Jason) Phelps of Two Rivers, seven great-grandchildren, Braden, Riley, and Maylin Muench, Natalie and Charlie Schink, Ava Brauer, and Waylon Phelps; three siblings-in-law, Albert G. Wagner, Deloris Spiegle, and Lucille Nachtwey; and nephews, Rick (Patti) Ditewig, Randy (Mari) Ditewig, Scott Ditewig, John "Jack" (Nancy) Ditewig, and Todd (Jennifer) Wagner; and other relatives.
She was reunited with her parents; husband; daughter, Marla; three siblings, Conrad "Hilton" Ditewig, Joyce Wagner, Frederick Ditewig; and seven siblings-in-law; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor Carl Schroeder officiating. Delores will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery, beside her husband, Bernard.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Delores' name for St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church or the .
A heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. Marc Binard and the nursing staff at Door County Medical Center for their compassionate care given to Dee Dee and our family.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Delores may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on May 8, 2019