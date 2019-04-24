|
|
Diana Lee Blagdon
Ellison Bay - Diana Lee Blagdon, 71, of Ellison Bay, passed away at home on Monday, April 15, 2019.
She was born August 21, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of the late Richard and Ruth Pickens. Diana graduated with the Class of 1965 from Arvada West High School in Arvada, Colorado. She then went on to study at Pittsburg State University in Kansas. On October 22, 1966, she married Larry Blagdon in Arvada, CO. Diana stayed home to raise their children until she and Larry moved to Sister Bay. She then managed the Country House Resort. Most recently, she applied the psychic gift she had all her life to Life's Healing Journey directly and on line. She also bought and managed StarGazers in Fish Creek in the Founders Square. Diana also loved flowers and gardening. Above all else, she was a proud wife, mom, and grandma and enjoyed every moment she had with her family.
Diana will be missed by her loving husband of 52 years, Larry; two sons, David (Special friend, Tawyna) Blagdon of Waukeshau and Dennis (Sarah) Blagdon of Tyler, MN; daughters, Jessica Dennison in Washington State and Sara Dennison in Oregon; grandchildren, Haley and Ryan Blagdon and Sophia, Sam, and Isabelle Blagdon; sister, Dixie (Dennis) Merker of Baxter Springs, KS; and many loving friends.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Pickens.
A celebration of Diana's life will be at Newport State Park in June of 2019, during the summer solstice.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Blagdon family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Diana may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 24, 2019