Diane L. Baldyga
Egg Harbor - Diane L. Baldyga, 73, of Egg Harbor, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hearthside Assisted Living in Sister Bay.
She was born August 2, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Otto and Margaret (Ihde) Martin. Diane graduated from Morgan Park High School. On June 4, 1967, she was united in marriage with Edward J. Baldyga at Mount Greenwood Lutheran Church in Chicago.
Diane will be missed by her daughter, Jennifer (Collin) Dahl of Sister Bay; son, David E. Baldyga of Lewistown, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Amanda Baldyga, Ashley Baldyga, Grace Baldyga, and Kalia Baldyga; sister, Marilyn M. Cummins of North Aurora, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Margaret Martin; husband, Edward J. Baldyga; granddaughter, Olivia Martin Dahl; and brothers, Ronald Ihde Martin and Otto Richard Martin.
A graveside service to honor Diane's life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Juddville on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Gary Sharrig of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor presiding.
A Celebration of Life will be held in June of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diane's name to Ministry Door County Medical Center's Capital Campaign for the Skilled Nursing Facility and Hospice Center.
Casperson Funeral Home of Sister Bay is assisting Diane's family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Diane may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 30, 2019