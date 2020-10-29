Donald H. Bittorf
Carlsville - Donald Harold Bittorf, family man, musician, woodworker, husband, brother, father, grandfather, step-grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, resident of Carlsville, was taken to Heaven on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 84.
He was born at home in Egg Harbor on December 20, 1935, the son of Fred Bernhardt Bittorf and Vivian Pearl Marie (Monica) Bittorf. Donald grew up attending Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in West Jacksonport and attended grade school in Egg Harbor before Gibraltar High School. Through a mutual friend, he met Lois Jean Simonar, and they were united in marriage on April 23, 1955 at her home church of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy, where they remained lifelong members.
Donald initially worked for Amity Leather then Milwaukee Shoe Company until its closing, both in Sturgeon Bay. He worked at Sevastopol Schools as the Building Maintenance Supervisor for a number of years before joining the crew at the Alpine Resort and Golf Course where he enjoyed helping maintain the facilities and also cutting the greens at the course.
Donald was a truly a "family man"; he had a deep love for time spent with them. He also had a love and passion for country music. Donald was the lead singer and acoustic guitar player for the local band, "The Bittorf Brothers", that he started over 50 years ago with his brother, Wallace, and enjoyed performing with right up until his death. In his spare time, he was an avid and passionate woodworker and spent many afternoons in his workshop completing many projects for family and friends - church models for Christmas, camper signs, hope chests, just to name a few. Donald also liked camping with family and friends and was able to enjoy sitting around the fire and enjoying the outdoors, as recent as this year.
His memory will be carried (forever) in the hearts of his family and friends whom he loved so much and now leaves behind: his beloved wife, Lois, with whom he was blessed with over 65 years of marriage, as they were truly the love of each other's life, and he worshiped her and she him; three children, Terry (Wendy) Bittorf of Carlsville, Valerie Bittorf of Valmy, and Darrin (Mary) Bittorf of Carlsville; five grandchildren, Jessica (Corey) Haen and Bob (Chelsea) Bittorf, Ryan Riess, and SGT Ashley Malvitz and Kasey Bittorf; two great-grandchildren, Preston Haen and Olivia Bittorf; brother, Wallace "Wally" (Gloria) Bittorf of the Town of Egg Harbor; sister-in-law, Shirley Bittorf of Appleton; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughters, Cindy and Sandy Bittorf; four siblings, Fred Bittorf, Reggi "RJ" (Doreen) Bittorf, Shirley (Earl) Krauel, and Bernhardt "Bernie" (Lois) Bittorf; other siblings-in-law, Elnora (Roland) Wagner, Wallace "Wally" (Florence) Simonar, Vida (Wilbert "Snooky") Miller, and Bobby (Johanna) Simonar; and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 7, 2020 St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy with Pastor Benjamin Enstad officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In consideration of current COVID-19 health guidelines: Sanctuary occupancy/seating will be limited to 50 people (including family). Those attending the visitation and/or service are to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing. If anyone attending is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, please refrain from showing your support in-person on the day of services.
The funeral service will be livestreamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page. If livestreaming is not possible, the service will be uploaded to the funeral home Facebook page later in the day. Those anticipating viewing the service on Facebook are encouraged to "Like" the funeral home Facebook page any time prior to the service to receive immediate notification of the broadcast.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Don may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
.