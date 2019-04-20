|
Donald Malley
Sturgeon Bay - Donald Edward Malley, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on April 18, 2019, at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility. He was born on September 11, 1931, in Manitowoc, WI to Edwin and Loretta (Lemberger) Malley.
Don graduated from Manitowoc High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school and was stationed in the Philippines. On June 10, 1953, Don married Patricia Rathsack, who was also from Manitowoc, in Port Huron, MI. Donald worked for Wisconsin Electric Power Company for 35 years. For many years he also worked on the refueling at the Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant.
Don was the neighborhood handyman who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed playing cribbage with family and friends. He built his first fishing boat and called it "The Wooden Shoe". Don also liked Salmon fishing on Lake Michigan in his Carver boat, which was his pride and joy. He loved to tell the jokes too!
Survivors include wife, Pat; four children, David (Marieileen) Malley of Sacramento, CA; Jeffrey (Audrey) Malley of Seymour, WI; Teresa (Alan) LeNoble of Freedom, WI; and Brenda Deitlien of LaCanada, CA; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren (with one on the way); one sister, Elaine Lemberger of Manitowoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Harold Lemberger.
A visitation will be held at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 am until the noon. Memorials may be given to help fight Parkinson's disease or to Unity Hospice. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to Unity Hospice, the Parkinson Associations, and to Door County Medical Center for all the wonderful care and support.
Published in Door County Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019