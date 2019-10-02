|
|
Donald Sarter
Sturgeon Bay - It is with a heavy heart that we ring 8 bells for Donald James Sarter. He was lost at sea in Lake Superior on September 30th, 2019, passing away at 68 years old. Don was born on September 24th, 1951 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Herbert and Gwendolyn (Crewe) Sarter. On April 29, 1994, he married Julie Ann Lehmann in the Bahama's.
Don served 47 years as a tugboat captain for Roen Salvage. He and his wife recently purchased the Selvick Marine Towing company, renaming it Sarter Marine Towing. He loved his career and lived by the motto that "If you love your job, you never a work another day in your life".
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his children Tammy (Tom) Zeigle, Brian (Amanda) Sarter, Stephanie Lehmann and Brett Huntley; four grandchildren, Morgan (Tyler) Ives, and Brock, Jack, and Emma Zeigle; two brothers, John (Joyce) Sarter, and Ron (Jennifer) Sarter; and his extended family at Selvick-Sarter Marine Towing and Roen Salvage. Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Herbert and Gwendolyn Sarter, and his brother Dale Sarter.
A visitation will be held at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 from 2-7 pm. A memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019