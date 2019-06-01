|
Doris Ann (Torp) Peil
Baileys Harbor - Doris Ann (Torp) Peil, of Baileys Harbor WI died May 4, 2019, known to all as "Annie".
Born September 16, 1941, she was the middle child of Jess and Viola (Ripp) Torp's seven children. Raised on a dairy/fruit farm in Institute, WI, she grew up doing barn chores and always felt she probably had more fun out in the barn then being stuck in the house. She attended SS Peter & Paul Catholic School through 8th grade and then graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1959. Swearing she would never marry a farmer because, "I do not want to work that hard for the rest of my life!" she graduated from cosmetology school and became a beautician.
While working at 'Dorlene's Beauty Studio' in Baileys Harbor she met Loren Peil when his friends dared him to meet the new girl by getting a permanent in his beard. Loren and Annie were married September 16, 1961. Together they created Ann's Town & Country Beauty Salon, Peil Sanitation, Liberty Schoolhouse Gifts, Art and Antiques, Orphan Annie's Ice Cream and Coffee Shop and Orphan Annie's Schoolhouse Inn and Suites by repurposing historic the Baileys Harbor Schoolhouse, doing all the design and construction themselves.
A lifelong learner and artist, she was always taking classes and creating with wood, photography, stained glass, pottery, ceramics, etched glass, jewelry, stenciling, furniture making, antique refinishing, computer programing, graphic art and painting. Selling most of what she created either at art fairs or in her shop. She was an antique dealer and loved attending auctions, yard sales and estate sales. During 1976, she self-published Here's To The Way We Were a pictorial history of Baileys Harbor in conjunction with photographing many towns people to create a historical record of everyday life in Baileys Harbor.
Loren and Annie loved to travel and in 1984 found Citrus Park of Bonita Springs, Florida and then spent the next 35 winters there, finding a whole new community of friends.
Annie was also a survivor. During her 77 years, she beat dystonia, colon cancer and never lost her sense of fun even when dementia took her memory away. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mom, beautician, artist, entrepreneur, historian, and mentor.
Proceeded in death by parents, Jess and Viola Torp; brothers, Richard, Robert and James; sister, Jeannie Sperber; brothers in law, Robert Sperber and Gene Bauldry; sister-in-law, Diane Peil; and parents-in-law, Roland and Julia Peil.
Survived by husband, Loren; son, Kevin (Betsy); daughter, Kristen (Caleb); grandchildren, Jerrad Anderson (Michelle) and Ida Whitney; brothers, Tom (Barb) and Jerry (Deloris); and sisters-in-law, Helen Torp, Darlene Torp, Susie Bauldry; along with dozens of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caring and loving crew of people at Door County Medical Center Surgical Unit, Unity Hospice, and Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village. A very special thanks to Laura now of Golden Living Center - The Dorchester for taking the time to really see Annie and help the family get the care she needed to make the last months of her life the most fruitful-- you truly are an angel.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Annie may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 1, 2019