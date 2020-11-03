1/1
Dorleen Buschmann
1928 - 2020
Dorleen Buschmann

Sturgeon Bay - Dorleen Kathryn Buschmann, 92, of West Bend and formerly of Sturgeon Bay passed away at Cedar Community, West Bend on October 31, 2020. She was born April 3, 1928 in Sturgeon Bay to Leonard and Julia (Seiler) Stoneman. On January 27, 1951 she married Norman G. Buschmann at Corpus Christi Church, Sturgeon Bay. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1994.

When Dorleen was young, she worked as a CNA for the Villa Clement Nursing Home in West Allis. She and Norman retired to Sturgeon Bay where she was active at Corpus Christi Church in the St. Ann's Society. Dorleen was also a long time and active volunteer for the Neighbor to Neighbor organization for many years.

Survivors include four children, Judy Lazarczyk, Milwaukee; John Buschmann, Kewaskum; Mary (Ron) Berger, Minnesota; Debbie (Peter) Vagnini, Kewaskum; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ann Stoneman, Sturgeon Bay; Ruth Buschmann, Milwaukee and Phyllis Buschmann, Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law, Peggy; brother, Robert Stoneman and numerous in-laws.

Private cemetery services will be conducted at St. Joseph Cemetery by Rev. Anthony Birdsall. Memorials may be directed to Neighbor to Neighbor, 62 S. 3rd Ave. PO Box 626, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. Forbes Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 11, 2020.
