Dorothy H. Balistreri
Balistreri, Dorothy H. (nee Charnetski) Reunited with her beloved husband Peter on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Loving mom of Deb (John) Rycerz and Dean (Sandy). Dear grandma of Jeremy (fiancée Megan) Rycerz, Jodi (Brett) Radaj, Amanda (Brandon) Grimshaw, and Kyle (Stephanie Stanford) Balistreri. Gigi of Everly Grimshaw. Sister of Donald, Kenneth and Eugene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 2 brother and 4 sisters. Services where held.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, 2019