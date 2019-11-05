|
|
Dorothy Marie Dybas (nee Masepohl)
Sturgeon Bay - Dorothy Marie Dybas (nee Masepohl), 71, of Sturgeon Bay, WI died on Sunday, October 27, in LaGrange, IL, with her family at her side.
Dorothy was born on May 15, 1948, in Winona, MN to Elroy and Violet Masepohl. The youngest of seven children, Dorothy grew up in humble conditions, which served as a prime setting for a childhood filled with simple pleasures and mischievous antics with her lifelong friend, Carolyn.
In 1968 Dorothy met Michael Dybas, a student at St. Mary's University, and the following year they were married at St. Mary's Church in Winona (where they returned this past September for a marriage blessing on their 50th anniversary). In 1970, Mike and Dorothy moved to the Chicago area where they raised their children, Ben and Melissa, while pursuing their careers. During their time in Chicago, Dorothy's small town values won the hearts of many in-laws, colleagues, and friends. Throughout their life in Chicago, Dorothy and Mike returned to Winona often to nurture the strong ties to their Minnesota family, and instill those values in their children.
While in Chicago, Dorothy continued working as a telephone operator, work she had begun at age 16 while still in Winona. She also began attending North Central College, where she graduated in 1993 with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. From her early days as an operator, Dorothy spent her entire career in various positions in the telecommunications industry , ultimately working as an independent consultant before retiring in 2013, when she and Mike relocated to Sturgeon Bay.
Dorothy's spirit of kindness, generosity, humor, sincerity and active support for the less fortunate, will live on in the countless lives she has touched in Winona, Chicago, and Sturgeon Bay.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael Dybas; her children, Ben (Neah) Dybas and Melissa (Rob) Gordon; grandchildren Porter Dybas and Robin Gordon; sisters Barbara (Bob) Holzer and Beverly (Michael) Colbenson; in-laws Carolyn (Sandy) Salyards and James Dybas; and many cherished friends and relatives, including friend of 63 years, Carolyn Losinski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elroy and Violet Masepohl; and her brothers and sisters Donald Masepohl, Jack Masepohl, Marge Brabbit and Elaine Masepohl.
Funeral services were held November 8 in Countryside, IL and will be followed by a memorial service in Winona , MN on November 23. For more information visit www.hjfunerals.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019