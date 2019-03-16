|
|
Douglas B. Butchart
Fish Creek - Douglas Bradbury Butchart, "Mr. Thumb Fun", 88, of Fish Creek, passed away February 19, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church, 11836 State Hwy. 42, Ellison Bay, WI 54210 with military honors to follow. Visitation will be held at the church, Saturday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will be held in the church fellowship hall, following military honors. View full tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019