Duncan Allan Borchers
Duncan Allan Borchers, 60, died unexpectedly on March 25, 2020.
He was born April 3, 1959 in Ottawa, Kansas to his parents, Curtis and Leona Borchers.
Duncan graduated from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois. He moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming after high school and was employed in various service and maintenance occupations. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed exploring wilderness areas and outdoor activities.
Duncan moved back to Door County a few years ago and was employed by Landmark Resort. He visited his mother weekly on Washington Island and enjoyed fishing, hiking, biking, and being on the waters of Lake Michigan. He had a kind and gentle heart with a great sense of humor and was always ready to offer help to anyone who needed his assistance. Duncan will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Duncan is survived by his mother, Leona Borchers; his siblings, Debby (Mike) Creagh, Barbara Willhite, Brad (Aya) Borchers, Christine Borchers, and Charles Borchers. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Katy (Michael) Denny, Ted (Autumn) Creagh, Dan (Keriann) Creagh, Jerimiah (Na Li) Willhite, Grace (Tom) Gallagher, and Sophie Borchers.
Duncan is preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Curtis Borchers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Door County Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020