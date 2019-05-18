|
|
Dr. Earl W. Schram
Sister Bay - Earl W. Schram, DDS of Sister Bay, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, a few weeks after his 88th birthday.
Earl was born at home on the family farm in Baileys Harbor on April 15, 1931, the son of the late Martin Louis and Esther Margaret (nee Resler) Schram. He graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1949, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He was inducted into the Army, serving in the Korean War, where he received the Purple Heart. After his service, he graduated from Marquette University School of Dentistry and lettered in golf. He practiced dentistry for 40 years in West Allis.
He married Sarah Jane O'Connell and had six children. They raised their family in Brookfield and shared 33 years of marriage until her passing on November 14, 1991.
In 1994, he married Audrey Larson and later retired to Sister Bay. He had many good years with his friends and was an avid golfer. His favorite course was Maxwelton Braes where he was once a caddy, and where he made three of his five holes-in-one.
Earl will be remembered for his profound Catholic faith, kind spirit, love of family and generosity. He was a long-time member of Stella Maris Parish.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Audrey; children, Carol (Jan) Barr, David (Maria) Schram, Phillip (Kim) Schram, Susan (Wayne) Kuske and Robert (Laura) Schram; step children, Lisa (Gary) Mandelin and Mitchell (Janie) Larson; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, Gene, along with a wealth of extended family and friends.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah O'Connell Schram; his son, Major Mathew Schram, who was killed in action in Iraq; and brothers, Gordon and Darrell Schram.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Stella Maris Parish - Sister Bay site on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Ruby officiating and Fr. Arthur Heinze co-officiating. Earl will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.
Family and friends may gather at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.
Military honors will be performed at Highland Memorial Park (14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Earl's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful care given to him by the staff at the Scandia Village and Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Foundation for Religious Retirement.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Schram family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Earl may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on May 18, 2019