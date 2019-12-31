|
|
Edna "Tina" Pichette
Algoma - Edna "Tina" L. Pichette, 58, Algoma, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 6, 1961 in Indianola, Mississippi to Mike and Billie Jean (Clark) McClain. She lived in Indianola until she moved to Algoma in 2009.
Tina married Dale Pichette July 14, 2000 in Memphis, TN
She worked at Wiretech Fabrication in Sturgeon Bay for a period of time. Tina loved the precious time she spent with her family. She also loved winters, snow and the waves of Lake Michigan.
Tina is survived by her husband Dale, two daughters Scarlet Mallette and Grace Mallette both of Sturgeon Bay; five grandchildren Tyler, Caleb, Breeanna, Michael and Emma; her mother Billie Jean Servadio, Algoma. She was preceded in death by her brother Carl McClain.
There will be a Celebration of Tina's life at a later date.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
