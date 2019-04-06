Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Edward A. Roder Obituary
Edward A. Roder

Sturgeon Bay - Edward A. Roder, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home. Ed was born November 9, 1937.

Edward is survived by his children: Barbara (Richard) Smith, Appleton; Will (Carol Anne) Roder, Sturgeon Bay, granddaughters: Kimberly (Nickolas Verrier) Smith, Appleton; Kayla Smith, Waukesha; and one great-granddaughter: Cecilia Verrier; siblings: Ben (Barbara) Roder, Grace (Charles) Fuller; and Daniel (Linda) Roder. Ed was preceded in death by his parents: Sylvester and Ethel (Kasten) Roder, and a sister: Jane (Leonard) Koskubar.

Edward took a short course at Madison after graduating from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1955. Ed worked for Bay Shipbuilding for many years as a marine electrician. A great joy for Ed was the 15+ years after retirement enjoying life as a "Winter Texan" in Brownsville, towing his vintage Avion travel trailer after the maroon pickup 1,700 miles back and forth.

Visitation is Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Forbes Funeral Home, 319 W. Spruce Street, Sturgeon Bay, from 12 noon to 1 pm. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm by the Rev. David Leistra followed by a light lunch. Inurnment will be at Bayside Cemetery. On-line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 6, 2019
