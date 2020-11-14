Edward E. Stoeger
Valmy - Edward Ernest Stoeger, 78, of Valmy in the Town of Sevastopol, was called Home to be with the Lord, Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 while at Woodside Villa Assisted Living in Ashwaubenon.
He was born April 26, 1942 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Ernest Charles Stoeger and Lucille Agnes (Ehlers) Stoeger. Ed grew up attending Saints Peter and Paul School and Parish in Institute where he received the sacraments of Holy Baptism, first communion, and confirmation. He graduated from Sevastopol High School with the class of 1960. He met Doris Mae (Anderson) during his junior year at Sevastopol, and they were united in marriage on August 25, 1962 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church where they remained lifelong members.
Ed initially worked for the Fruit Growers Cooperative (canning plant) off Reynolds Road in the Town of Sevastopol during and after high school in addition to helping on the family dairy farm on Clark Lake Road (to the east of State Highway 57). He then went to work in the shipyards at Christy Corporation in Sturgeon Bay for a few years before continuing the farm (full-time) as the third generation from his father (the second generation). Ed farmed with his son, Charles, until 1995 at which time he and Doris moved to Whitefish Bay Road in Valmy. Those who knew Ed, knew he was never one to sit still. He helped log the lumber for his house on Whitefish Bay Road and then established Door County Cedar Crafts in his retirement and helped log the wood for the furniture he created.
Ed was an active member of Saints Peter and Paul Parish where he served as usher, was a member of the Men's Club, and also served on various committees. He enjoyed playing softball in Institute. Ed also liked shooting trap at the Door County Rod and Gun Club on the Meissner Landscape team. He loved hunting and fishing (ice and salmon) and always looked forward to his trips out west to Wyoming and also fishing trips to the lake. Ed began fishing with friends earlier on, then his children and sons-in-law, and later his grandchildren. When he wasn't fishing, he could be found at the launch ramp in Whitefish Bay watching the day's catch(es) be brought in. Ed also loved squirrel hunting, and that provided a great stress relief during halftime of Green Bay Packers games (during their difficult seasons years ago). Not one for politics, he was proud to have served on the Town of Sevastopol planning committee for the new Town Hall and considered that time as his "political contribution." Ed loved his home community of Sevastopol was a strong supporter of various community and school efforts. With his coffee clutch, he enjoyed going to breakfast at Andy's Fish Market, then My Sister's Café, and eventually the Corner Café. Above all, Ed loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his later years.
He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Doris, with whom he was blessed with over 58 years of marriage; his two sons and three daughters, Charles Stoeger of Valmy, Michelle (Matthew) Orthober of Egg Harbor, Laurie (Glenn) Hasenjager of Egg Harbor, Lynn (Robert) Heyduk of Manitowoc, and Mark (friend, Lisa Hart) of Jacksonport; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey and Samantha Stoeger, Andrew (Karen) Orthober and Chelsea (Adam) Edgerly, Aaron (Maygen) and Sara (fiancé, Colin McMahon) Hasenjager, and Rebecca (Dalton) Jonas and Tyler Heyduk; five great-grandchildren, Calvin Orthober, Evan Edgerly, Everly and Maddox Hasenjager, and Cayden McMahon; two sisters, Rosemary (Roger) Schopf of Carslville and Carol (James) Kerscher of Valmy; two sisters-in-law, Annette Allen and Karen Miller, both of Sturgeon Bay; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Melissa Stoeger; two brothers-in-law, James Allen and Floyd Miller; and other relatives.
In consideration of the current pandemic, Ed's life will be honored with a PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Those in attendance are to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
If livestreaming is possible, the Mass will be livestreamed via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, otherwise the Mass will be uploaded to the funeral home Facebook page within the day. Those viewing the Mass via Facebook are encouraged to "Like" the funeral home page to receive immediate notification of the live broadcast (or the upload of Mass video).
Ed will be laid to rest in the church cemetery beside his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memories, may be given Ed's name for the Alzheimer's Association
, Sunflower Cottage, or Saints Peter and Paul Parish.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Sunflower Cottage and Woodside Village Assisting Living (during Ed's stay this past year-and-a-half), especially caregiver, Jill, for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Ed."
