Eileen Lardinois
Sturgeon Bay - Eileen Lardinois, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on June 26, 2019, at Door County Medical Center. She was born on August 23, 1931, in Sturgeon Bay to Henry and Mabel (Knutson) Miller. On July 6, 1954, she married Norman E. "Rusty" Lardinois at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, he preceded her in death on December 21, 2014.
Eileen enjoyed bowling in numerous leagues and tournaments during her life. She also loved gardening, golfing and crocheting.
Survivors include five children: Kevin (Irene) Lardinois of Hurley, Kay (Ted) Brauer of Sturgeon Bay, Pam (Mark) Bretl of Sturgeon Bay, Jane (Don) Mallien of Sturgeon Bay, and Lori (Special friend Brian) Lardinois of Cincinatti, OH; daughter-in-law, Peggy Lardinois of Sturgeon Bay; 9 grandchildren: Stephanie (Tim), Art (Anna), Adam (Megan), Allen, Allison, Molly, Tyler (Nicole), Samantha, and Tom; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Judy (Sid) Jorgenson, Karan Hug, Kathy Wyman, Jan (Matt) Grissom; 1 brother Larry (Sandy) Miller; and several in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Dale and Dean; an infant daughter Ronnie; granddaughter Abbie; 3 brothers, Don (Marion) Miller, Rod (Shirl) Miller, and Bill Miller; and numerous in-laws.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Moravian Cemetery on Monday. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church on Sunday. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on June 29, 2019