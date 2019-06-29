Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Sturgeon Bay, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Sturgeon Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Lardinois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Lardinois


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Lardinois Obituary
Eileen Lardinois

Sturgeon Bay - Eileen Lardinois, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on June 26, 2019, at Door County Medical Center. She was born on August 23, 1931, in Sturgeon Bay to Henry and Mabel (Knutson) Miller. On July 6, 1954, she married Norman E. "Rusty" Lardinois at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, he preceded her in death on December 21, 2014.

Eileen enjoyed bowling in numerous leagues and tournaments during her life. She also loved gardening, golfing and crocheting.

Survivors include five children: Kevin (Irene) Lardinois of Hurley, Kay (Ted) Brauer of Sturgeon Bay, Pam (Mark) Bretl of Sturgeon Bay, Jane (Don) Mallien of Sturgeon Bay, and Lori (Special friend Brian) Lardinois of Cincinatti, OH; daughter-in-law, Peggy Lardinois of Sturgeon Bay; 9 grandchildren: Stephanie (Tim), Art (Anna), Adam (Megan), Allen, Allison, Molly, Tyler (Nicole), Samantha, and Tom; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Judy (Sid) Jorgenson, Karan Hug, Kathy Wyman, Jan (Matt) Grissom; 1 brother Larry (Sandy) Miller; and several in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Dale and Dean; an infant daughter Ronnie; granddaughter Abbie; 3 brothers, Don (Marion) Miller, Rod (Shirl) Miller, and Bill Miller; and numerous in-laws.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Moravian Cemetery on Monday. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at the church on Sunday. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now