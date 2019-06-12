|
Eleanor "Jean" Casey
Sister Bay - Eleanor "Jean" Casey, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Jean's life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Ruby officiating. She will be laid to rest in Rowleys Bay Cemetery. A complete obituary will be available in the near future.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Casey family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Jean may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 12, 2019