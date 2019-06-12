Services
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive - P.O. Box 137
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Parish
Sister Bay, WI
Eleanor "Jean" Casey

Sister Bay - Eleanor "Jean" Casey, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Jean's life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. David Ruby officiating. She will be laid to rest in Rowleys Bay Cemetery. A complete obituary will be available in the near future.

Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Casey family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Jean may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 12, 2019
