Eleanore Mary Neubauer
Sturgeon Bay - Eleanore Mary Neubauer, 103, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center - Skilled Nursing Facility.
She was born May 15, 1917 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Adolf and Martha Margaret (Piglowski) Guetzkow. Eleanore graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1934, at the young age of 16. She worked as a seamstress after graduation until she turned 18, when she able to get a job as a medical office technician for Dr. Russell. While working for Dr. Russell, she met the love of her life, Robert Henry Neubauer Sr., and two were wed February 26, 1938. When World War II broke out and Robert enlisted, Eleanore worked as a machinist for Allen-Bradley. Eleanore attended the Polish National Church in Milwaukee. In the 1960s, she began her working career as an office manager for Dr. Anthony Buscaglia. While her daughter was growing up, she was active with the Girl Scouts of America. In 1984, Robert and Eleanore retired to Door County. The couple enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii to visit their daughter and son-in-law. They were married for 50 years before he preceded her in death on September 19, 1988. Eleanore was an avid reader, sewer, and seamstress, an excellent cook, enjoyed playing UNO, and doing crosswords and word searches.
Eleanore will be missed by her son, Robert H. (Nancy York) Neubauer Jr. of Homer, Alaska; daughter, Michaelene L. (Dennis) Swain formerly of Hilo, Hawaii and recently of Sturgeon Bay; daughter-in-law, Barbara Neubauer; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Irvin Gruetzkow of Milwaukee; sisters-in-law, Armella Guetzkow and Mary Neubauer; her Texas Cowboy and dear friend, Jesse P. Swain Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Martha Guetzkow; husband, Robert Neubauer Sr.; son, Dennis Neubauer; and brothers, Henry and Gilbert (Suzette) Guetzkow.
Eleanore will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Neubauer family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Eleanore may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
