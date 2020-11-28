1/1
Eleanore Mary Neubauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanore Mary Neubauer

Sturgeon Bay - Eleanore Mary Neubauer, 103, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center - Skilled Nursing Facility.

She was born May 15, 1917 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Adolf and Martha Margaret (Piglowski) Guetzkow. Eleanore graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1934, at the young age of 16. She worked as a seamstress after graduation until she turned 18, when she able to get a job as a medical office technician for Dr. Russell. While working for Dr. Russell, she met the love of her life, Robert Henry Neubauer Sr., and two were wed February 26, 1938. When World War II broke out and Robert enlisted, Eleanore worked as a machinist for Allen-Bradley. Eleanore attended the Polish National Church in Milwaukee. In the 1960s, she began her working career as an office manager for Dr. Anthony Buscaglia. While her daughter was growing up, she was active with the Girl Scouts of America. In 1984, Robert and Eleanore retired to Door County. The couple enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii to visit their daughter and son-in-law. They were married for 50 years before he preceded her in death on September 19, 1988. Eleanore was an avid reader, sewer, and seamstress, an excellent cook, enjoyed playing UNO, and doing crosswords and word searches.

Eleanore will be missed by her son, Robert H. (Nancy York) Neubauer Jr. of Homer, Alaska; daughter, Michaelene L. (Dennis) Swain formerly of Hilo, Hawaii and recently of Sturgeon Bay; daughter-in-law, Barbara Neubauer; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Irvin Gruetzkow of Milwaukee; sisters-in-law, Armella Guetzkow and Mary Neubauer; her Texas Cowboy and dear friend, Jesse P. Swain Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf and Martha Guetzkow; husband, Robert Neubauer Sr.; son, Dennis Neubauer; and brothers, Henry and Gilbert (Suzette) Guetzkow.

Eleanore will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Neubauer family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Eleanore may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved