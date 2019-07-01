|
Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Schopf
Town of Sevastopol - Elizabeth "Betty" Jean Schopf, 94, of the Town of Sevastopol, fell asleep in the loving arms of her family and awoke in the arms of the Lord, Sunday evening, June 30, 2019.
She was born February 6, 1925 in Menominee, MI, the daughter of William "Fus" John Schartner and Evelyn Katherine (Stoffels) Schartner. Betty grew up attending Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Grade School in Institute. She graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1943. Betty initially worked in the office at Christy Corporation in Sturgeon Bay for a few years during WWII.
She was united in marriage to Harold August Schopf on February 15, 1947 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. They were blessed with six children and over 55 years of marriage. Harold passed away July 1, 2002.
Betty devoted most of her time to raising her family at home, but she also helped at Harold A. Schopf Insurance Agency in Sturgeon Bay, which Harold had from 1946 until 1979.
She was currently a member of St. Joseph Parish in Sturgeon Bay and helped served funeral lunches over the years. Betty was a devout Catholic. Every day, she'd bless her eyes with holy water from Lourdes and her bed (and Harold) with holy water from St. Joseph Catholic Church. Betty loved traveling and enjoyed trips to California, Arizona, Florida, Mexico, and Germany amongst other places. She made a lot of friends with her visits to Panama City Beach, FL. Betty liked camping and initially started with a popup, then went to an Airstream, and eventually had a motorhome. She was an avid walker and enjoyed playing cards and reading books. Betty also enjoyed dancing to big music like "Margaritaville" and others. She celebrated Christmas in July with family (in addition to December). Above all, Betty loved her family.
She will be missed by her five children, Sue (Dennis) Dworak of Kewaunee, Harold J. "Bud" (Bev) Schopf of Sturgeon Bay, Linda (Terry) Junion, Patricia Schopf, and Gary (Kim) Schopf, all of the Town of Sevastopol; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two siblings, Anna Mae Smith and William (Leanne) Schartner, Jr., both of Sturgeon Bay; nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives; and friends.
Betty was reunited with her parents; husband; son, James Schopf; parents-in-law, John and Henrietta (Steinke) Schopf; three siblings-in-law, Orville Schopf, Ralph Smith, and Mary (William) Wanke; and other relatives.
Her life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. Betty will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery, beside her husband, Harold.
The Rosary will be prayed at the church, Wednesday morning, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation continuing from 10:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Memorials may be given in Betty's name for the St. Joseph Educational Endowment Fund.
"Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the wonderful, compassionate caregivers and the staff of Unity Hospice for their care given to Mom."
