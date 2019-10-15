Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Valmy, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Valmy, WI
Elizabeth Julia "Betty" Kiehnau


1927 - 2019
Elizabeth "Betty" Julia Kiehnau

Sturgeon Bay - Elizabeth "Betty" Julia Kiehnau, 92, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Bill, late Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019 while at Door County Medical Center.

She was born September 27, 1927 in Fish Creek, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Robertoy) Henry. Betty Graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1945. She was united in marriage to William August Kiehnau, Jr. on June 17, 1950 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Juddville. Together, they operated their dairy farm on County Road P in the Town of Sevastopol for many years. Betty and Bill were were blessed with nearly 57 years of marriage. He passed away June 8, 2007.

In her younger days, Betty had been an active member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy, teaching Sunday School and was a member of the Ladies Aid. In 2016, she moved into the Sturgeon Bay Senior Living facility, Whispering Heights, where she continued her constant crocheting of dishcloths, towels, and hotpads. Nearing life's end here on earth, Betty's faith in the Lord was her strength and she looked forward to her Heavenly home.

Her love will live on in the hearts of her three daughters, Linda Wait (Paul Wickmann) of Sturgeon Bay, Sandy Lee of Redington Shores, FL, and Lori (Darrel) Waller of Forestville; son-in-law, Mike Nolte of Sturgeon Bay; five wonderful grandchildren, Stacy (Bryan) Erdmann, Jessica (Corey) Haen, Bobby (Chelsea) Bittorf, Hope (Rob) DeLeon, and Erin (Erik) Saxton; seven precious great-grandchildren Preston Haen, Tess and Max Erdmann, Olivia Bittorf, and Sophie, Emma, and Abigail DeLeon; two brothers, Gerald (Mary) Henry of Sebastian, FL and Dan Henry of Appleton; two sisters-in-law, Sally Henry and Cathy Henry, both of Sturgeon Bay; many loving nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Gail Nolte; grandson, Derek Nolte; son-in-law, Rick Lee; three brothers, Dennis, Tom, and Bob, and two sisters, Shirley and Jane; and other relatives.

Betty's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy with Pastor Benjamin Enstad officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, beside her husband, Bill.

Visitation for family and friends was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with a devotion concluding the evening at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church, Saturday morning, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Betty's name for St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Zion Lutheran School.

Thank you to the Door County Medical Center staff for your care given to Mom during her stay.

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Betty may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019
