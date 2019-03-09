Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Elsa McCarty Obituary
Elsa McCarty

Sturgeon Bay - Elsa McCarty, 75, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on March 3, 2019, at Door County Medical Center. She was born in Germany on Nov. 11, 1943, to Efrom and Leokadia (Knull) Hundt. On August 25, 1979, she married John R. McCarty at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

When Elsa was nine years old, she and her family immigrated to the United States, settling in Sturgeon Bay. For many years, Elsa managed the shipping and receiving department at Palmer Johnson. She also worked as a waitress and hostess at the Nightengale Supper Club.

Elsa enjoyed camping, taking cruises, gardening, and wintering in Florida for several years. She especially loved time spent with her family.

Survivors include her husband John, 2 sons, Kevin (Michelle) Sternard, Sturgeon Bay, and Derek (Jessica) McCarty, Verona, WI; daughter-in-law Marla (Jeff) Lustila, Sturgeon Bay; 9 grandchildren, Melanie (Jacob), Chad (Cynthia), Kyle (Stephanie), Ashley, Hannah, Lily, Luke, Joshua, and Eli; 3 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Austin, and Claire; sister Helga Bobb, Sturgeon Bay; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Chuck Sternard, 3 brothers, Eddie, Otto, and Herman; and sister Gertrude.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Saturday, March 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to Door CANcer Inc. or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in her name.
Published in Door County Advocate on Mar. 9, 2019
