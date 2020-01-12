Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
Emalite Arlene Rouer


2019 - 2020
Emalite Arlene Rouer Obituary
Emalite Arlene Rouer

Algoma - Emalite Arlene Rouer, 8 months, now in the arms of Jesus passed away January 10, 2020 in Milwaukee. She was born April 15, 2019 in Wauwatosa to Dakota Rouer and Miranda Klatt.

Emalite struggled with heart and liver disease since she was born and fought very hard for her eight months of life.

She is survived by her parent Dakota and Miranda, maternal grandparents Paul and Brenda Klatt; paternal grandparents Jeff and Becky Rouer; maternal great grandma Dianne Uecker; paternal great grandmothers Betty (Rouer) Bouche and Joyce DeKeyser; many aunts uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents Marvin and Arlene Klatt, Robert Uecker, Wayne Rouer and Cletus DeKeyser; and one uncle John Rouer.

Family and friends will gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 PM with Father Edward Looney officiating.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Emalite's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18, 2020
