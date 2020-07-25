Eric Falk



Machida, Japan - Eric Falk, age 61, went to his eternal home, July 21, following a 3 year battle with bladder cancer. Eric was born June 20, 1959 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the son of the late Calvin Falk and Kay (Falk) Van De Weghe. Calvin passed away in January, 1999.



Eric graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School and the University of Wisconsin. Eric was also a Rotary exchange student, choosing to go to Japan where he attended a high school for one year, and as a college student at the University of Tokyo for one year.



Eric owned his own business where he was a medical translator for 40 years.



In 1991, Eric married Keiko Miyata in Hawaii, for the convenience of the many family members living in the states and Japan. They have a son, Toshi, and a daughter, Alisa, and 2 grandchildren, Mei and Jun.



Eric was very active in his church where he played piano during services and sometimes choir director. Eric was in a band where he played trumpet (also at Sturgeon Bay High School) entertaining church programs and nursing homes in the city. He also played the role of Santa (at 6'2", had to have a suit made for him) while his son and daughter were in the elementary school.



Eric and Keiko often liked to entertain their friends to an American meal, which many came to enjoy. Although he lived far from home, he never missed a Packer game.



Eric is survived by his wife Keiko, his children Toshi (Mami) Falk, Alisa Falk; his grandchildren Mei and Jun. He is further survived by his mother, Kay (Falk) Van De Weghe; brother Kurt (Jodi) Falk, Brian Falk; nieces an nephews; Riley (Madalyn) Falk, Mackenzie Falk, Calvin (Lacey) Falk, Carson Falk, Sydney and Allison Falk.



Eric was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Falk; his maternal and paternal grandparents.



A celebration of Eric's life will be held at a later date.









