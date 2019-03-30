|
Eric Richter
Neenah - Eric Richter, 57, of Neenah passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in a tragic accident in Door County. Eric was born in Boscobel, Wisconsin on February 22, 1961 to Leonard and Joan Richter. After graduating from Boscobel High School he attended UW Madison, graduating with a BBA and an MBA in Finance.
On June 14, 1986 Eric married the love of his life, Kitti Lyght, and they moved to Neenah two years later when Eric began working in the Investment Department of a local bank. They were blessed with two sons, Jordan and Jared, and some of his favorite days were spent together as a family. When his sons were younger, Eric coached YMCA football and Little League baseball, and cheered on their teams in football and hockey, where he took hundreds of photos each season. He was loved by both team members and parents alike.
Everyone who spent time with Eric knew his infectious laugh. He was an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan, and had so much fun attending games with family and friends. Eric enjoyed playing tennis and golf, loved new experiences and meeting new people. He always made a point to improve someone's day, make them laugh, or just get to know them. He quietly supported a number of non-profits in fundraising efforts. There was so much he was looking forward to, including Jordan's wedding, and traveling more with Kitti, including a trip to India later this year.
Eric was a founding partner of North Star Asset Management, and thought of this group as family. He was a man of integrity, and in most cases, was both a financial advisor and friend to his clients, many of whom he had worked with for over 30 years. In the future, after retirement, he had planned to do volunteer work mentoring people with their finances.
Kitti and Eric built a cottage in Door County, spending many great times there together, and enjoying sharing it with many visitors throughout the summer. Jared and his dad spent special time together bonding, working on projects and finishing the lower level. It is a place Eric loved regardless of the season, and he enjoyed showing family and friends the beauty of Door County, their "happy place" where they planned to move after retiring. He and four friends participated in the Polar Bear Plunge in Jacksonport in January, which would have been a new tradition. Eric often said he could feel the stress melt away when he passed the Welcome to Door County sign.
Eric is survived by his wife Kitti, sons Jordan (fiancé Shreya) of Minneapolis, and Jared (significant other Tara) of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. He is also survived by three sisters, Margaret (Harold) Trumm, Boscobel, Rebecca Wilcox, LaCrosse, and Jennifer (Ron) Patterman, Verona, sister-in-laws Sheryl Richter, Lana McVay and Kathy (Jerry) Bray of Boscobel, brother-in-laws Gil (Dixie) Lyght, Waunakee, Jay (Mary) Lyght, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Todd Lyght, Boscobel, Brad (Lisa) Lyght, Hilliard, Florida, and mother-in-law Lois Lyght, Boscobel, nieces Sara (Tom) Seeley, Carrie (Chris) Richter-Abel, Angie (Dana) Cornell, Alyson Patterman, Kelly (Lee) Lathrop, and Lisa (Matt) Roherty, and nephews, Travis Trumm, James Trumm, Peter (Angie) Richter, Benjamin (Natalie) Richter, Josh Wilcox, Gabriel Wilcox, Zachary (Kristina) Patterman, Tom (Hollie) McVay, Marc McVay, Scott Lyght, Derek (Emily) Lyght, and Tyler Lyght, as well as many great nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by close friends he loved and considered family.
He was preceded in death by infant daughters Rachelle and Richelle, his parents Len and Joan, grandparents, brothers Nicholas and Greg Richter, sister Kathleen DeKeyser, father-in-law Clifford Lyght, brother-in-laws Allen Wilcox, Stephen, Larry, Michael and Alan Lyght, and sisters-in-law Barbara Potter, Judy and Jill Lyght, and nephews Danny and Chad Potter.
Eric will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his strength of character, fun and outgoing personality, enthusiasm for life, willingness to help others, and the impact he made on people's lives. He always joked to Kitti that she was a lucky, lucky woman, and he was right. His two sons considered themselves lucky as well to have Eric as a father and role model. Eric would not want you to mourn, but to celebrate his life by sharing happy memories and being a source of strength to one another. So please, laugh and enjoy life as only he could, and celebrate remembering the man we all know and love.
The Memorial Mass for Eric will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah with Rev. Larry Seidl officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone wishing to do so, support Bruce's Legacy, a 500(c)(3) non profit volunteer search and recovery team for drowned victims to provide resolution for families. Please see their website at bruceslegacy.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019