Eugene Ervin Lhost
Sister Bay - Eugene Ervin Lhost, 78, of Sister Bay, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
He was born August 24, 1941 on the family farm in Luxemburg, son of the late Ervin Lhost and Arline (Marsicek) Lhost. He grew up in the Two Rivers area and after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1962. He married Judith (Sitte) Steger in 1967 at the old First Baptist Church. In the mid-1970s, they owned and operated Lhost Dining Room in Sister Bay. Although Judith and he separated, they remained friends throughout Gene's life. Gene continued to work at various restaurants in Door County. The best part of his life was working with the family and staff at Fred and Fuzzy's. Fuzzy was more than a boss to Gene; he was a treasured friend who challenged Gene's cribbage skills nearly every day. Gene acquired a knack for card games as a young boy, playing with his Grandma and Grandpa Lhost on Sundays. In his later years, Gene enjoyed Wednesday night cribbage and sheepshead with the guys at AC Tap. He loved to make special seasonings, baked beans, chicken dumpling soup, and cheesecake and was known for "Gene's BBQ", which is featured on the menu at Fred and Fuzzy's.
Gene will be missed by his children, Tammy (Jerry) Nicholson of Sobieski, Teresa (Jonathan) Diller of Sturgeon Bay, and Wallace (Kaila) Lhost of Ellison Bay; grandchildren, Meghan and Andrew Lampereur, Jaden Diller, and Halleigh and Bairen Lhost; siblings, Deanna Magadanz, Gary (Julie) Lhost, Lee (Jill) Lhost, and Nathan (Betsy) Isaacson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and his extended families and dear friends at the AC Tap and Fred and Fuzzy's.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Lhost; mother, Arline Isaacson; and special friend, Judy Lincoln.
A funeral service will be held at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with military honors to follow. Gene will be laid to rest in Little Sister Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:50 p.m.
There will also be a celebration of life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the AC Tap from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Gene's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Door County Medical Center ICU and Oncology Department staffs, as well as their family and friends for all their support.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to assist with funeral expenses. Donations can be forwarded to: The Family of Gene Lhost at PO Box 6, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay is assisting the Lhost family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Gene may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020