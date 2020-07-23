Eunice "Eunie" Julien Gauger
Sturgeon Bay - Eunice Julien (Englebert) Gauger, "Eunie" to all who knew her, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, was called Home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her husband, Orville, Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020 at Pine Crest Village.
She was born at home in Brussels on November 13, 1929, the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Destree) Englebert. Eunie was raised by her aunt and uncle, Josie and Jules Ronsman. She attended grade school in Brussels and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1947. Eunie met Orville "Orv" Alfred Gauger at a family wedding, and they were united marriage on September 16, 1950 at the St. Joseph Parish Rectory in Sturgeon Bay.
Eunie and Orv were blessed with over 59 years of marriage. They were quite a pair and loved Polka dancing together their whole married life. Eunie devoted her time to caring for her family and home. She worked for Prange's in the shoe department for 15 years and also for Door County Hardware for 10 years, both in Sturgeon Bay. Orv passed away April 15, 2010. In her later years, Eunie resided at Pine Crest Village in Sturgeon Bay.
She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish in Sturgeon Bay. Eunie liked going to garage sales and spending time in her garden, tending to her flowers. She enjoyed delivering those flowers to friends. Eunie believed in the value of the love conveyed in handwritten-notes and cards and sent those to many family and friends over the years. She passed the time putting together puzzles, reading, and embroidering. Eunie appreciated a good cup of coffee and conversations. Above all, she loved her family.
Eunie will be missed by her two daughters, Sue Austad of Sturgeon Bay and Char Lodl of Madison; two grandsons, John (Torri) Austad of Sun Prairie and Matt (Jill) Austad of Brussels; great-grandchildren, Landon and Cassie, and Dezaray, Hoyt, and Taya; great-great-grandson, Cole; sisters-in-law, Betty Stanecki, Esther Gauger, Lois Gauger, and Angeline Gauger; other relatives; her Pine Crest Village family; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons-in-law, Tom Austad and Tom Lodl; a great-granddaughter; seven siblings; siblings-in-law; and other relatives.
Eunie's life was honored with a private Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. She was laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum beside her husband, Orv.
Memorials may be given in Eunie's name for The Arthritis Foundation
or for The Parkinson's Foundation.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone at Pine Crest Village for the loving care you gave to Mom/Grandma while she lived there and also to the staff of Unity Hospice for the care these past weeks."
.