Evelyn Magnette
Appleton - On the evening of October 27, 2019, Evelyn Ann (Nelson) Magnette, age 90, peacefully passed away after suffering from dementia.
Evelyn was born on January 3, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, the second youngest of ten children born to Oscar and Alma(Larson) Nelson. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1947. On November 3, 1951, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, she married Charles A. Magnette. They shared over 63 loving years before he passed in 2014. Evelyn has been a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since moving to Appleton in 1962.
Evelyn's family meant the world to her. She is survived by her daughters Geralyn Magnette-Marion (Rick) and Patricia Magnette-Long (Dennis). Grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Paiser; Melissa (Dan) Blaylock; Katie-Lynne (Andrew) Byram; Brianna Marion; Allison (Justin) Pease; Daniel Long; Drew Long and Patrick Long. Three step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Long; Bernadette Marion and Michelle Marion and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is furthered survived by her sister Ruth Bushman and sister-in-law, Brenda Nelson, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, four sisters and four brothers.
Per Evelyn's wishes, her family will hold a private celebration of her life in Door County at a later date.
It takes very special people to care for those who suffer from dementia. We would like to sincerely thank the staff at Touchmark in Appleton which has been Evelyn's home the last five years, her wonderful caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care who became part of our family, and AseraCare Hospice, especially Kayla, Jamie and Chaplain Lissa.
A mother's love is forever in our hearts- Gerri and Patti
When you think of her, share a smile, to brighten someone's day,
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019