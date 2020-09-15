Frances Ilene Buschmann
Sturgeon Bay - Frances Ilene Buschmann (Wegehoft) 94, Sturgeon Bay passed away at Anna's House, Sturgeon Bay on September 13, 2020. She was born to the late Virgil W. & C. Florence (Blimling) Wegehoft in Jacksonville, IL on October 14, 1925. She was a graduate of Arenzville High School in Mary of 1944. The summer of 1947, she traveled to Sturgeon Bay with two college friends to work at resorts there and met her friend, Bob Buschmann. She graduated from Western Illinois State College in Macomb, IL in June of 1948, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Society. She married Robert J. Buschmann on June 26, 1948. They moved to Sturgeon Bay where she taught Home Economics at Sturgeon Bay Vocational School for a few years. She volunteered work at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay for many years. Ilene sewed clothes for her family including their three children. Worked at Wigwam Nursery for many years and really loved working with 3-5 year-olds, besides their own three children.
Ilene and Bob loved to travel south in their retirement years to Florida and Arizona in their RV. and Texas her sister's condo for ten years. They enjoyed their last years at Big Hill Regency in Sturgeon Bay.
Survivors include their three children, Jim (Donna) Buschmann, Sturgeon Bay; Carla Laurent, Green Bay; Tom (Peggy Reinhard) Buschmann, Green Bay; Five grandchildren, Margo (David) Burke; James Shuda, Jen (Matt) Laurent-Putnam, Rob (Sarah) Laurent, Amanda (Kyle) Bowser; 10- Great Grandchildren; 4- Great, Great Grandchildren; 4-Sisters in law, Ruth, Phyllis, Dorleen and Ruthie Buschmann; She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty (Dick) Smith, Jean (Don) Sweeney; two great-grandsons, Michael Treichel and Michael Bowser; a son-in law, Patrick Laurent; 4-brother-in-laws, Milton, Darrel, Norman and Dale.
Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Forbes Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to N2N and Corpus Christi Catholic Church. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com