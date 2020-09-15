1/1
Frances Ilene Buschmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Ilene Buschmann

Sturgeon Bay - Frances Ilene Buschmann (Wegehoft) 94, Sturgeon Bay passed away at Anna's House, Sturgeon Bay on September 13, 2020. She was born to the late Virgil W. & C. Florence (Blimling) Wegehoft in Jacksonville, IL on October 14, 1925. She was a graduate of Arenzville High School in Mary of 1944. The summer of 1947, she traveled to Sturgeon Bay with two college friends to work at resorts there and met her friend, Bob Buschmann. She graduated from Western Illinois State College in Macomb, IL in June of 1948, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Society. She married Robert J. Buschmann on June 26, 1948. They moved to Sturgeon Bay where she taught Home Economics at Sturgeon Bay Vocational School for a few years. She volunteered work at Corpus Christi Church in Sturgeon Bay for many years. Ilene sewed clothes for her family including their three children. Worked at Wigwam Nursery for many years and really loved working with 3-5 year-olds, besides their own three children.

Ilene and Bob loved to travel south in their retirement years to Florida and Arizona in their RV. and Texas her sister's condo for ten years. They enjoyed their last years at Big Hill Regency in Sturgeon Bay.

Survivors include their three children, Jim (Donna) Buschmann, Sturgeon Bay; Carla Laurent, Green Bay; Tom (Peggy Reinhard) Buschmann, Green Bay; Five grandchildren, Margo (David) Burke; James Shuda, Jen (Matt) Laurent-Putnam, Rob (Sarah) Laurent, Amanda (Kyle) Bowser; 10- Great Grandchildren; 4- Great, Great Grandchildren; 4-Sisters in law, Ruth, Phyllis, Dorleen and Ruthie Buschmann; She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty (Dick) Smith, Jean (Don) Sweeney; two great-grandsons, Michael Treichel and Michael Bowser; a son-in law, Patrick Laurent; 4-brother-in-laws, Milton, Darrel, Norman and Dale.

Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Forbes Funeral Home with Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to N2N and Corpus Christi Catholic Church. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved