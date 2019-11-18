|
|
Frances Sweeny Baumlisberger Alvin
Sturgeon Bay - Frances Sweeny Baumlisberger Alvin, 94, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was born December 4, 1924 in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, daughter of the late William and Sally Kemp (Sweeny) Baumlisberger. Frances grew up on the family farm and after graduating from high school, she attended college in Louisville for two years. She graduated from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, with a chemistry major. Later, Frances attended school in California to obtain her substitute teacher's certificate.
On June 4, 1947, Frances and Walter Dobrick Alvin were united in marriage and recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. They were members of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. The two lived many places - Chicago, Los Angeles, Mountaintop (Pennsylvania), New Jersey, Dallas, St. Louis, Orlando, and Sturgeon Bay - always meeting new people through church and playing bridge. Frances and Walter cruised the world and traveled throughout the United States and Canada in their RV.
She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, and traveling. Frances worked in chemical laboratories and as a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Door County Medical Center Auxiliary and played duplicate and party bridge.
Frances will be missed by her loving husband, Walter; daughters, Linda (AJ) Thomas, Cheri (Dan) Meyvis, and Gwen (Jim) Mitsche; seven grandchildren, Carol (Joe) Campbell, Kate (Jamie) Mouton, Nate Meyvis, Matthew (Kimberly) Mitsche, Diana (Andrew) Millspaugh, David Mitsche, and Michael Mitsche (fiancée, McKenna); great-grandsons, Jack Campbell, Grant Campbell, Maxwell Mouton, Elliott Mouton, Robin Meyvis, Sebastian Mitsche, Lucas Millspaugh, and Ethan Millspaugh; brother-in-law, Harold Alvin; and cousin, Mary Carlyle Metzner.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, William and Kemp Baumlisberger; brothers-in-law, Vernon (Virginia) Alvin and Arvid (Janet) Alvin; and sister-in-law, Nancy Alvin.
Frances' life was honored with a memorial service on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church - Pastor David Leistra officiated. She was inurned at the Bayside Cemetery Columbarium.
Visitation was held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances' name to the Chemistry Department at Wittenberg University or Unity Hospice.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thank yous to Dr. Richard Hogan, Unity Hospice, Anna's Healthcare, and Home Instead for the care they provided to Frances.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC of Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Alvin family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Frances may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 23, 2019