Francis Edward Everson
Sturgeon Bay - Francis Edward Everson, 85, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Tuesday night, October 29, 2019 at Anna's Healthcare CBRF with his family at his side.
He was born December 29, 1933 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of William Erwin Everson and Alvina Clara (Slavik) Everson. Fran graduated Sturgeon Bay High School in 1951 and enlisted to serve his country with the United States Army in 1954. He was stationed in Saint-Nazaire, France and Germany. Fran was honorably discharged from service in 1956. He married Arliss Arleen Marcussen on June 20, 1953 at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay where he remained a lifelong member.
Fran was initially employed with Warner Wholesale in Sturgeon Bay for over 10 years. He became the Veteran Service Officer for Door County, serving for over 30 ½ years. Fran was an Officer on the board for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs in Madison. He was lifetime member of the Weber-Tess AMVETS Post 51, Post #3088, and American Legion Post 72, all in Sturgeon Bay. Fran also served on the board for Crossroads at Big Creek in Sturgeon Bay for over 25 years and Sturgeon Bay School Board for 14 years.
He enjoyed playing in local bowling, softball, and golf leagues.
Fran will be missed by wife, Arliss, with whom he was blessed with over 66 years of marriage; two daughters, Sigrid (Tony) Peot and Suzanne (David) Miller, both of Sturgeon Bay; five grandchildren, Anna, Alex, and Katie Peot, and Jacob and Rachel Miller; two sisters, Sandra Hansen of Green Bay and Sonja (William) Polster of Sturgeon Bay; sister-in-law, Betty Everson of Seymour; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Leif Everson; brother, Allen Everson; brother-in-law, Jim Hansen; and other relatives.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with Pastor Peter Mannoja, of Tanum-Forest Ev. Lutheran Church, officiating. Military Honors by the United States Army, AMVETS Post 51, Post #3088, and American Legion Post 72 will follow at the church. Fran will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m.
Memorials may be given in Fran's name to Crossroads at Big Creek or any veterans organization.
"Our family would like to express our thanks to the staffs of Anna's Healthcare and Unity Hospice for their care given to Fran and our family."
