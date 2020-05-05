|
|
Francis J. Ehlers
Sturgeon Bay - Francis Joseph Ehlers, 92, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living Facility.
He was born May 13, 1927 to Edward and Rose (Thorn) Ehlers of rural Sturgeon Bay. Francis graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1945. He served his country with the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. In addition to farming in Egg Harbor, Francis worked at Peterson Builders Incorporated for 37 years, retiring in 1989.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 72 and the Door County Historical Society. On November 11, 1950, Francis married Evelyn Gray in Baileys Harbor, WI, and together they raised four boys. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, dancing to Polkas, and playing his accordion for family and friends. Francis liked entertaining residents at the Golden Living Center-Dorchester with his music.
Two years after Evelyn's passing, Evelyn's sister, Dolores, introduced Francis to Bee Tiesling. Bee and Francis were married in 1989.
Francis is survived by his children, Dean (Deborah) Ehlers, Dale (Dian) Ehlers, and Don (Christy) Ehlers. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ehlers; and nieces and nephews.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Rose Ehlers; first wife, Evelyn; son, Lee Ehlers; and second wife, Bee Tiesling-Ehlers. Siblings, Lucille (Ernest) Stoeger, Ervin (Mae) Ehlers, Leroy (Erma) Ehlers, Bernice Ehlers, Clarence Ehlers, Clifford Ehlers, and Jerome Ehlers also preceded him in death.
Francis' life was honored with a Mass of Christian Burial with attendance private for family and was livestreamed for the public via the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Robert Stegmann as celebrant. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Evelyn, in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Jacksonport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family at 1300 Clay Banks Rd., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235.
Family would like to extend very sincere thanks to the staff at Whispering Pines Assisted Living Facility for their dedication and compassionate care given to Francis for the past six years. Additionally, they appreciate the excellent care given to him by the staff at Compassus Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Francis may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 5 to May 9, 2020