Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Frederick Luebeck


1926 - 2019
Frederick Luebeck Obituary
Frederick Luebeck

Sturgeon Bay - Frederick Leonard Luebeck, 92, of Sturgeon Bay passed away at Sturgeon Bay Health Services on August 16, 2019. He was born September 24, 1926 in Suring, WI to Leonard and Hilda (Scheer) Luebeck. On October 23, 1954 he married Betty Papke at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, she preceded him in death on May 19, 1995. He later married Lee Ann Blizel on April 11, 1999 in Sturgeon Bay.

Fred served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945. After the service, Fred worked as a police officer in Sturgeon Bay for 30 years, retiring as a Captain in 1981. In his retirement, he ran Fred's Lawn Service and Snow Removal and also did wood working. Fred enjoyed many years golfing and bowling. He also enjoyed fishing with his good friend Don Herlache.

Survivors include his wife, Lee Ann and her children, Allan "Hermie" (Coleen) Blizel, Luxemburg; Paul (Rhonda) Blizel, Maple Grove, MN; Patrick Blizel, Sturgeon Bay; Mary (Blizel) Olsen, Minneapolis, MN; Lee Ann's grandchildren, Ben (Amanda) Blizel, Kristen Blizel, Katie (Eric) Buesgens, Michael (friend, Brynna) Blizel, and Matt Blizel; several of Betty's nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Betty and his sister Leila Luebeck.

A memorial service with veteran honors will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, the Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran School in his name. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate on Aug. 24, 2019
