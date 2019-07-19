|
George Andrew Graham, Jr.
Sturgeon Bay - George Andrew Graham, Jr., 88, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village Nursing Home in Sister Bay, WI with his family at his side.
He was born December 7, 1930 in Bakersfield, CA, the son of George Andrew Graham, Sr. and Mary Pearl (Sandidge) Graham. George graduated from Dinuba High School in California in 1948. He attended the University of Redlands in California and graduated with a degree in Psychology. There he played football, was elected student body president, and met the love of his life, Patricia Anne Phillips. He and Pat were united in marriage on June 19, 1953 in Alhambra, CA.
George enrolled at Andover Newton Theological School in Newton Centre, MA. At the same time, he completed a Masters in Psychology at Boston University. He then attended Union Theological Seminary in New York City while serving as an assistant pastor in Mount Vernon, New York. Continuing his education, he enrolled at the University of Chicago Theological School in Illinois for doctoral studies and was a Danforth Fellow. Later, George served at University Baptist Church in Iowa City, IA and eventually returned to the University of Redlands where he became the chaplain. Later in his career, George studied at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI and earned his doctorate in Industrial Psychology. He also taught at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at the School of Business. Those experiences facilitated George progressing at First Wisconsin Bank (which later became Firstar Corporation and was then acquired by US Bank) in Milwaukee where he was First Vice President of Human Resources for over 30 years. Upon his retirement from the bank in 1992, he started his own consulting company, Graham Consulting, Inc., advising many companies on personnel practices and offering personal counseling as well. In 2015, George and Pat permanently moved to Sturgeon Bay to be near their daughter.
George was a member of the American Psychological Association, the American Psychological Society, the Wisconsin Psychological Association, and the University Club of Milwaukee. He was active in various civic and professional organizations as well. George was a past President of the Wisconsin Chapter of the of America, the Wisconsin Epilepsy Association, and Lad Lake - an organization for youth with traumatic backgrounds. He served on boards of the Wisconsin School of Professional Psychology, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, the Executive Committee of the Potawatomi Area Boy Scout Council (where he was recipient of the Silver Beaver Award), and the Wisconsin Council for Economic Education. George also served on personnel committees of the American Red Cross and United Way. He has received professional recognition in Who's Who groups for Finance and Industry, Science and Engineering, Medicine and Health Care, as well as Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World.
George's entire life was dedicated to people. He was a leader and friend as well as an excellent listener. George had a great love for animals and nature and he enjoyed building. George also enjoyed traveling, boating, golfing, and gardening. He was an avid sports fan of the Wisconsin Badgers (where all three children attended), the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. Above all, he loved his family.
George will be missed by his beloved wife, Pat, with whom he was blessed with over 66 years of marriage; three children, G. Andrew (Marion) Graham III of San Diego, CA, Ronald Graham of Las Vegas, NV, and Holly (Todd) Meikle of Sturgeon Bay, WI; six grandsons, G. Andrew (fiancé, Belma Balic) Graham IV and Brian Graham, Seamus and Donovan Graham, and Rory and Rex Meikle; brother-in-law, Ronald (Thelma) Phillips of Albuquerque, NM; other relatives; colleagues; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donnell (Doris) Graham; and other relatives.
George's life will be celebrated, privately, by family at a later date.
Memorials may be given in his name for Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay and the Wisconsin Humane Society.
"Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Scandia Village and Unity Hospice for their wonderful, compassionate care given to George and our family."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of George may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from July 19 to July 24, 2019