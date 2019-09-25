|
|
George Edward Sargent
Sturgeon Bay - George Edward Sargent, 63, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019 at the Unity Hospice Jack and Engrid Meng Residence in the Town of Ledgeview with his family at his side.
He was born September 30, 1955 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Charles Aaron Sargent and Mary Lou Beatrice (Whipple) Sargent. George attended Saints Peter and Paul Parish and School and graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1974. He started working for Peterson Builders Incorporated in maintenance during his senior year and remained with (PBI) until its closing. George went to work for Delfosse Plumbing then DeMelle Plumbing and Heating before going to work for Heritage Lake Resort in Egg Harbor. He was most recently employed with Palmer Johnson and worked there until his health prevented him from doing so.
He married Susan Marie Jennerjohn on July 29, 1978 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. They shared over 35 years of marriage. Susan preceded George in death on September 5, 2013.
George was very determined and an extremely hard worker. Those who knew him knew what a character he was and how he loved to make people laugh. George was an avid hunter who enjoyed traveling to his cabin in Florence and also hunting in Sevastopol. He liked playing checkers and cards - sheepshead, cribbage, and blackjack, just to name of a few of his favorite games. George enjoyed socializing with friends at Dutch's Bar, just down the street from his home. He was a proud Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and wasn't ashamed to sport their classic "creamsicle" jersey. Above all, George loved family.
He will be missed by his three children, Andrea (Steve) Wipperfurth, Elizabeth Sargent, both of Sturgeon Bay, and Daniel Sargent of Burlington, two grandchildren, Mikayla and Lauren Franda; five siblings, Diane (Robert) Konrad of Sturgeon Bay, Lou Ann Papke, Brian (Cindy) Sargent, both of the Town of Sevastopol, Dennis (Bonnie) Sargent of Carlsville, and James Sargent of Iron Mountain, MI; his siblings-in-law, Steven Jennerjohn, David (Marion) Jennerjohn, Larry (Jane) Jennerjohn, Robert (Kim Bagnall) Jennerjohn, Paul Jennerjohn, Diane (Wally) Hanisko, Lois (Matt) Goetz, Ruth (Gregg) Drexler, Mary (Darrin) Bittorf, and Patti Jennerjohn; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, (infant) Joseph and Steven; brother-in-law, Michael Jennerjohn; and other relatives.
His life was honored with a memorial service held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Deacon Paul Zenefski officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery Columbarium.
Visitation for family and friends was held at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be given in George's name for Unity Hospice.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of the Door County EMS, Door County Medical Center, St. Vincent Hospital, and Unity Hospice for their care given to our dad and family."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of George may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019