Services
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
Gerald Dean "Jerry" Wesa

Gerald Dean "Jerry" Wesa Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Dean Wesa

Fish Creek - Gerald "Jerry" Wesa, 81, a lifelong resident of Fish Creek, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.

He was born June 1, 1938, in Fish Creek, son of the late Thomas Peter Wesa and Alice Helena (Anderson) Wesa. Jerry attended and graduated from Gibraltar High School. He owned and operated The Edgewater Cottages in Fish Creek and became good friends with many guests. Jerry enjoyed being on the water, boating and fishing, and spending time in Peninsula State Park. He always had a smile on his face and had a wonderful sense of humor. Together with his life partner, Margaret Richards, they shared their home and the love of the outdoors. Jerry loved his family and his many nieces and nephews. Jerry will be missed by all his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving life partner, Margaret Richards and sister, Arlene Fisher.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Alice Wesa and brothers, Donald (Lois) Wesa, Harris Wesa, and Thomas (Nancy) Wesa Jr.

In honor of Jerry's wishes, no formal services are being held at this time.

A special thank you to the entire staff of Door County Medical Center and Unity Hospice for providing Jerry such loving care.

Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Jerry may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 18 to May 23, 2020
